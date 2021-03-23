Shrines to remain open in Sindh despite NCOC decision

Despite the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) decision for closure of the shrines in the country, the Sindh government has decided to keep all shrines and dargahs opened with strict implementation on COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Despite the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) decision for closure of the shrines in the country, the Sindh government has decided to keep all shrines and dargahs opened with strict implementation on COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sindh Home department in a letter addressed to the provincial chief administrator Auqaf, has allowed to keep all shrines open with strict implementation on SOPs with regard to coronavirus.

The Auqaf department was directed to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures and in case of any violation immediate closure of the shrines be effected, letter said.

Auqaf department was further directed to constitute implementation teams in coordination with district administration for effective implementation on COVID-19 SOPs.