Shrinking Agricultural Land Worries People In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Shrinking agricultural land worries people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seem to be in deep slumber as no step is being taken to stop the conversion of agricultural land into commercial and residential usage in various parts of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), residents of Srinagar have bemoaned the apathy of the officials of the agriculture department who despite repeated notices and orders by the High Court have not taken any action against the conversion of agricultural land for commercial and residential purposes.

Mohammad Ramzan of Bemina, Srinagar, said this is not new phenomenon as they are witnessing the fact from the past several years that some people at the helm of affairs are in deep slumber; they hardly bother to check or monitor what is happening in and around them.

"The conversion of agricultural land for commercial purposes is increasing at an alarming rate throughout Jammu and Kashmir and the concerned officials are turning a blind eye to the issue as they don't belong to this place," Ramzan said.

He also pointed out that there was a provision of J&K Land Revenue Act 1996 that prohibits the conversion of paddy or vegetable land into any other use.

Locals said that agriculture land is the main source of income and as the people belong to an agrarian society, officials of the revenue department should have put curbs on such a persistent practice, so that tomorrow the people wouldn't become dependent on grain or any other food items.

Nisar Ahmad from Singhpora Pattan said that one fails to understand that who gives permission to the people to build tall buildings, commercial complexes or other solid structures on the agricultural lands, during rainy seasons, all water comes on roads that creates flood like situations.

Many times in the past, the High Court of IIOJK had pulled up the authorities and directed them to ensure that no conversion of agricultural land is allowed for commercial, residential and industrial purposes, but all goes unnoticed, said a group of locals from Singhpora area.

