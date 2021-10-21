SHRVC plans to set up committee to inquire into unprecedented suicide cases in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Surendar Valasai Thursday said that there was a need to set up a fact-finding committee on unprecedented cases of suicides in Mirpurkhas division and elsewhere to meet the demands of justice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Surendar Valasai Thursday said that there was a need to set up a fact-finding committee on unprecedented cases of suicides in Mirpurkhas division and elsewhere to meet the demands of justice.

He expressed such views while speaking on the occasion of the first meeting of the Sindh Human Rights Vigilance Committee (SHRVC) held here.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee and Secretary Human Rights Department Sindh, Javed Sibghatullah Mahar.

Surendar Valasai said the main objective of the Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee was to ensure protection of the rights provided to the people in the Constitution.

Appreciating the suggestions of the committee members, the Special Assistant directed the Secretary of Human Rights to write a letter to the Department of education to include the UN Declaration of Human Rights in the syllabus.

He said that human rights committees would be formed at district level soon.

At the request of the members, Surendar Valasai said that smart ID cards should be issued to the committee members by the Human Rights Department so that in case of any human rights violation, they can introduce themselves to the concerned department.

Surendar Valasai said that out of nine UN Conventions on Human Rights, seven had been signed by the Government of Pakistan.

Earlier, Secretary Human Rights Javed Sibghatullah Mahar briefed the committee members about the steps taken by the Sindh government to protect human rights.

He also briefed the members about the aims and objectives of the committee.

During the meeting, the committee members made various recommendations and suggestions.

Member of Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee, Tahir Hassan Khan said that seminars and workshops should be organized across the province to create awareness about the human rights provisions in the constitution and also recommended the celebration of International Human Rights Day on a large scale this year.

Another member, Nawaz Dhari, suggested that transgender and special people be included in the committee.