SHS Celebrates World Health Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SHS celebrates World Health Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th World Health Day is being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow on April 7 (Friday) wherein different events have been organized to mark the occasion.

In this regard, an important event has been arranged at School of Health Sciences (SHS) Gulabad Phase 3 Chowk in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO).

The caretaker Chief Minister's Advisor on Health Prof Dr. Abid Jameel, Chief Minister's Advisor on sports Dr. Riyaz Anwar and Peshawar based head of WHO Dr. Babar Alam will address as special guests at the function.

The principal of the school, Dr. Shamsul Haq, will read out his research paper on public health on this occasion. Later, there will be a walk to raise public awareness on the importance of health and hygiene, in which students, teachers and public opinion leaders will participate in a large number.

