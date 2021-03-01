Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday slammed the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for not establishing a single hospital in the country where Nawaz Sharif and his family could get medical treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday slammed the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for not establishing a single hospital in the country where Nawaz Sharif and his family could get medical treatment.

Speaking in the Provincial Assembly soon after PML-N newly elected MPA Ikhtiar Wali administered oath and delivered his speech, he questioned that after 32-year of party affiliation with PMLN, MPA Ikhtiar Wali ultimately got party ticket, adding "Nobody knows when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan but at last Ikhtiar Wali has joined the House." Opposition members standing on their chairs started shouting to interrupt the provincial minister's speech although Speaker Mushtaq Ghani kept asking them to remain calm and let the Minister speak.

Shaukat continuing his speech said that PTI inherited Rs 20 billion deficit and Rs 30,000 billion foreign loans but still the government managed the finances bringing the country out of debt trap.

He said that when the economies were shrinking worldwide due to pandemic the textile industry was grooming and people were getting jobs in Pakistan, adding that it was only Pakistan's economy which was improving despite challenges of the pandemic.

He said that democracy only strengthens with promotion of democratic norms rather with corruption and protests.

Citing the law and order situation in the province before the year 2013, he said the whole KP was facing the wrath of terrorism and militancy, adding that now peace has restored due to sacrifices of Pak Armed Forces, police and other law enforcing agencies.

Shaukat recounted several initiatives of the former CM KP Pervez Khattak for uplift of the province and prosperity of the people and said that Ikhtiar Wali secured the votes of PTI workers in disguise.

Later the Speaker prorogued the session which was summoned for passage of a resolution for Senate polling and taking oath from the newly elected MPA of PMLN Ikhtiar Wali.