Shuffle in bureaucracy after permission from ECP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 05:52 PM

After the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the important positions in the bureaucracy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were shuffled wherein the Department of Administrative Affairs Saturday announced the transfer and posting of more than a dozen officers

Among those who have been transferred are senior officers of Grades 18, 19 and 20 including Amir Afaq of Grade 20 was instructed to report to the Managing Director (MD) of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, KP and Engineer Abdul Ghafar Khan to Industries, Commerce from Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TE&VTA).

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan as Additional Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Home Captain retired Sanaullah Khan appointed Deputy Commissioner Khyber and Additional Secretary Home Javedullah Mehsud has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Syed Saiful Islam Shah as Additional Secretary Home, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Secretary Establishment Zubair Ahmed has been appointed as Special Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Health Kaleemullah Khan as Special Secretary Establishment and Director General Food Safety Shahrukh Ali Khan has been sent as Additional Secretary LG&RD Department while Additional Secretary LG & RD Shafiullah Khan Director General Food Safety.

Director Officer Food Altaf Hussain has been appointed as Additional Secretary Relief Habilitation, Additional Secretary Home Maqsood Hasan as Director General Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Deputy Secretary Labor Department Gohar Zaman Wazir has been appointed as Additional Secretary LG&RD Department while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bunir Akhtar Nawaz has been transferred as Director Food Safety, Zahid Usman Kakakhel as Additional Director Food.

The services of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abbottabad Jibraeel Raza were referred to the Home Department and Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Bajaur Abdul Naseer has been appointed as Deputy Secretary E&SE Department while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Orakzai Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Khattak has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner Charssadda. Likewise, Muntasar Masood Jan, who is awaiting appointment, has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner General Orakzai.

