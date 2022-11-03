UrduPoint.com

"Shugal-e-Azam" Brings Comedy Theater In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 08:45 PM

"Shugal-e-Azam" brings Comedy Theater in twin cities

`Shugal-e-Azam' a comedy play on a humorous drama was staged here late Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for fun lovers and youth of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :`Shugal-e-Azam' a comedy play on a humorous drama was staged here late Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for fun lovers and youth of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Written and Directed by Asma Butt and produced by Ammad Butt, the play was presented by Dolphin Communication in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation The story of the play revolves around the duties of a king who is kidnapped and replaced by un trained people and the drama starts when he makes the wrong decisions and creates disturbance among his people.

The play is dedicated to the unemployed youth and depressed persons to get recreational opportunities and quality entertainment in the Federal capital.

The play has been sponsored by All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation as a token of friendly relations between Pakistan and China and bridging the gap between the cultures of both countries. The federation works for cultural promotion on both sides and create people to people contacts through various activities, said Asma Butt, Director of the play while talking to APP.

The event aimed at bringing quality event for entertainment and discourse to the twin cities. Through soft expressions of performing art, the play had a message for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan that everyone should play a positive role to take the country out of crisis, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations China Rawalpindi Progress Event All Love

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri condemns firing on PTI long march con ..

Shazia Marri condemns firing on PTI long march convoy

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in PTI's ple ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in PTI's plea against delay in issuance of ..

1 minute ago
 QAT, JWP condemn attack on PTI chief Imran Khan

QAT, JWP condemn attack on PTI chief Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Expo City Dubai announces 'Fan City' for Fifa Worl ..

Expo City Dubai announces 'Fan City' for Fifa World Cup Qatar, reveals ticket pr ..

1 minute ago
 National Assembly speaker announces 6-member panel ..

National Assembly speaker announces 6-member panel of chairpersons

9 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Conducting Sweep at Mar-a-Lago A ..

US Secret Service Conducting Sweep at Mar-a-Lago After Reported Trespassing Call ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.