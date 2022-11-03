"Shugal-e-Azam" brings Comedy Theater in twin cities

`Shugal-e-Azam' a comedy play on a humorous drama was staged here late Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for fun lovers and youth of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :`Shugal-e-Azam' a comedy play on a humorous drama was staged here late Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for fun lovers and youth of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Written and Directed by Asma Butt and produced by Ammad Butt, the play was presented by Dolphin Communication in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation The story of the play revolves around the duties of a king who is kidnapped and replaced by un trained people and the drama starts when he makes the wrong decisions and creates disturbance among his people.

The play is dedicated to the unemployed youth and depressed persons to get recreational opportunities and quality entertainment in the Federal capital.

The play has been sponsored by All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation as a token of friendly relations between Pakistan and China and bridging the gap between the cultures of both countries. The federation works for cultural promotion on both sides and create people to people contacts through various activities, said Asma Butt, Director of the play while talking to APP.

The event aimed at bringing quality event for entertainment and discourse to the twin cities. Through soft expressions of performing art, the play had a message for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan that everyone should play a positive role to take the country out of crisis, she said.