Shuhada-e-Karbala Conference held to remember sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Bacha Khan Islamic Research Foundation (BKIRF) Monday organized 'Karbala Martyrs (Shuhada-e-Karbala) Conference' to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who rendered sacrifices of their lives for the sake of Islam.

The conference was held at Bacha Khan Center here. Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) Amil Wali Khan in his address as a chief guest said that the Karbala incident gives us the lesson of resistance against injustice and unfairness in society.

He said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country. "We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood," he added.

Yazid's name is not even today but the followers of Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain are still alive today. Bacha Khan has also taught us through his teachings that we have to fight for the truth through non-violence.

Senior Executive Officer of Bacha Khan Trust Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, Maulana Qari Roohullah Madani, Maulana Mohsinuddin Sahib Haq, Maulana Muhammad Yunus Hanif, and Maulana Qari Farmanullah participated in the conference.

On this occasion, ANP senior leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilor, board of Directors members of Bacha Khan Islamic Research Foundation, Mufti Muhammad Asif Awan, Mufti Muaz Hamdard, Mufti Ziaur Rehman, Mufti Younis Hussain, Malik Tariq Awan and other scholars were also present.