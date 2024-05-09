Shuhada-e-Pakistan walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Shuhada-e-Pakistan walk was arranged by the central Interfaith Peace Committee

here on Thursday.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and concluded at Kutchery Chowk after passing

through various roads.

Chairman Central Inter-Religious Peace Committee Allama Pir Abdul Rahman Qadri led the walk.

President Hafiz Shahid Ashraf, Secretary General Sikandar Hayat Zaki, Pastor Imran Liaquat

were also accompanied.

Addressing the participants, Allama Abdul Rahman Qadri said security forces of the country

which were working day and night for security deserved appreciation and stressed all segments

of the society to extend full support to them.