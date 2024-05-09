Shuhada-e-Pakistan Walk Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Shuhada-e-Pakistan walk was arranged by the central Interfaith Peace Committee
here on Thursday.
The walk started from District Council Chowk and concluded at Kutchery Chowk after passing
through various roads.
Chairman Central Inter-Religious Peace Committee Allama Pir Abdul Rahman Qadri led the walk.
President Hafiz Shahid Ashraf, Secretary General Sikandar Hayat Zaki, Pastor Imran Liaquat
were also accompanied.
Addressing the participants, Allama Abdul Rahman Qadri said security forces of the country
which were working day and night for security deserved appreciation and stressed all segments
of the society to extend full support to them.
