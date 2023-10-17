Open Menu

`Shuhada Memorial Cricket Tournament' Pays Tribute To Police Heroes

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have organized the "Shuhada Memorial cricket Tournament" at the Police Lines Headquarters here to pay tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the police force.

The CPO Headquarters attended the tournament as chief guest, while the families of the martyrs and veterans were also present on the occasion.

The event saw participation from teams including Islamabad Capital Police, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, renowned journalists, and actors.

The Islamabad Capital Police's senior officers and official’s team is named as IP Eleven team, ICCI's officials team named as ICCI Eleven, Anchors Eleven team composed of various tv channel anchors, and Sultan lions' team associated with the showbiz industry officials.

All teams displayed exceptional sportsmanship throughout the matches.

In the final match, IP Eleven and Sultan Lions achieved their place, with Islamabad Capital Police setting a target of 172 runs after winning the toss.

However, Sultan Lions could only score 131 runs and fell short of the set target. The Islamabad Capital Police's team secured a lead of 40 runs, thus clinching the tournament.

At the end of the match, the CPO Headquarters distributed shields among the players and honored them with prizes. Amidst the event, attendees commemorated the invaluable sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans, lauding Islamabad Capital Police's dedication to upholding peace and security.

