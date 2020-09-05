Shuhada remembered in a ceremony at Islamia Uni to mark Defense Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to commemorate the Martyrs of Pak Army.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the event while families of Shaheed Caption Hassaan Abid, Shaheed Caption Sohail Akbar and Shaheed Wing Commander Khurram Akbar attended besides faculty and students in large number. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob paid rich tribute to Martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending their motherland. They not only protected the geographical boundaries of the country but also saved the ideology of this great nation with their bravery and resilience.

Captain Hassaan Abid sacrificed his life on 8th January 2011 and was honored with Tamgha e Bssalat. Captain Sohail Akbar was martyred on 3rd July 2009 in a military operation of army aviation and awarded Tamgha e Basalat for showing extraordinary courage and bravery. Wing Commander Khurram Samad was martyred on 3rd June 2014 during an air operation while successfully saving civilian population.