UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shuhada Remembered In A Ceremony At Islamia Uni To Mark Defense Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Shuhada remembered in a ceremony at Islamia Uni to mark Defense Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to commemorate the Martyrs of Pak Army.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the event while families of Shaheed Caption Hassaan Abid, Shaheed Caption Sohail Akbar and Shaheed Wing Commander Khurram Akbar attended besides faculty and students in large number. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob paid rich tribute to Martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending their motherland. They not only protected the geographical boundaries of the country but also saved the ideology of this great nation with their bravery and resilience.

Captain Hassaan Abid sacrificed his life on 8th January 2011 and was honored with Tamgha e Bssalat. Captain Sohail Akbar was martyred on 3rd July 2009 in a military operation of army aviation and awarded Tamgha e Basalat for showing extraordinary courage and bravery. Wing Commander Khurram Samad was martyred on 3rd June 2014 during an air operation while successfully saving civilian population.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed January June July IUB Event

Recent Stories

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

20 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

12 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

34 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

35 minutes ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Corona ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.