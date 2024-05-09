Open Menu

Shuhada Solidarity Convention Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Shuhada Solidarity Convention to be held on Thursday at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex, Spinny Road Quetta, said a press release issued here.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, member of the National Assembly and Patron-in-Chief Balochistan Shuhada Forum will be the chief guest.

The Shuhada Solidarity Convention organized by the Balochistan Shuhada Forum under, aims to demonstrate full solidarity with the families of Shuhada.

