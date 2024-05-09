Shuhada Solidarity Convention tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Shuhada Solidarity Convention to be held on Thursday at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex, Spinny Road Quetta, said a press release issued here.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, member of the National Assembly and Patron-in-Chief Balochistan Shuhada Forum will be the chief guest.

The Shuhada Solidarity Convention organized by the Balochistan Shuhada Forum under, aims to demonstrate full solidarity with the families of Shuhada.

APP/ask