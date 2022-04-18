UrduPoint.com

Shuhda-e-Badr Day To Be Observe On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Shuhda-e-Badr day to be observe on Tuesday

Shuhda-e-Badr day would be observed on 17th of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 Hijrah (Tuesday, April 19) here in Faisalabad with religious fervor and zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Shuhda-e-Badr day would be observed on 17th of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 Hijrah (Tuesday, April 19) here in Faisalabad with religious fervor and zeal.

The day will dawn with special prayers and Quran Khawani immediately after Fajr Prayers in all mosques.

The religious organizations will arrange special functions, meetings and seminars to mark Shuhda-e-Badr Day.

Prayer leaders and religious scholars will deliver special sermons to highlight the salient features of first battle of islam fought against non-believers in the battlefield of Badr � a peripheral area of Madina-e-Munawara.

Muslim faith will arrange Lungar (free food) and Iftaar dinner on the occasion to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

Related Topics

Faisalabad April All

Recent Stories

India records 2,183 new COVID-19 cases

India records 2,183 new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 6,623 new COVID-19 infections, 12 ..

Malaysia reports 6,623 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

54 seconds ago
 Argentine football standings

Argentine football standings

56 seconds ago
 PM for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

PM for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

18 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers held in sargodha

Seven drug peddlers held in sargodha

58 seconds ago
 PML-N fully capable of resolving energy crisis: Mi ..

PML-N fully capable of resolving energy crisis: Miftah Ismail

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.