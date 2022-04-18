Shuhda-e-Badr day to be observe on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shuhda-e-Badr day would be observed on 17th of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 Hijrah (Tuesday, April 19) here in Faisalabad with religious fervor and zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Shuhda-e-Badr day would be observed on 17th of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 Hijrah (Tuesday, April 19) here in Faisalabad with religious fervor and zeal.

The day will dawn with special prayers and Quran Khawani immediately after Fajr Prayers in all mosques.

The religious organizations will arrange special functions, meetings and seminars to mark Shuhda-e-Badr Day.

Prayer leaders and religious scholars will deliver special sermons to highlight the salient features of first battle of islam fought against non-believers in the battlefield of Badr � a peripheral area of Madina-e-Munawara.

Muslim faith will arrange Lungar (free food) and Iftaar dinner on the occasion to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.