KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of Shuja-u-Zaman Khan Shad's poetry collection "Sharh-e-Arzoo" at Hasina Moin Hal Ahmad Shah Building here on Tuesday.

Akram Kanjahi in his presidential address said that Shuja Shad has diversity and he is a poet of modernity, said a statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr.

Nuzhat Abbasi said that poetry is a mirror that reflects not only the life and personality of the poet but also the shadows of the times and the shadows of the society.

Afsar Saeed Khan said that many poets came and burned urdu.

The author Shuja Shad said that he is very grateful to the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who has made Karachi the cradle of creative and literary activities. He also recited poems from his book.