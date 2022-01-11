UrduPoint.com

Shuja Shad's Poetry Collection "Sharh-e-Arzoo" Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Shuja Shad's poetry collection "Sharh-e-Arzoo" launched

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of Shuja-u-Zaman Khan Shad's poetry collection "Sharh-e-Arzoo" at Hasina Moin Hal Ahmad Shah Building here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of Shuja-u-Zaman Khan Shad's poetry collection "Sharh-e-Arzoo" at Hasina Moin Hal Ahmad Shah Building here on Tuesday.

Akram Kanjahi in his presidential address said that Shuja Shad has diversity and he is a poet of modernity, said a statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr.

Nuzhat Abbasi said that poetry is a mirror that reflects not only the life and personality of the poet but also the shadows of the times and the shadows of the society.

Afsar Saeed Khan said that many poets came and burned urdu.

The author Shuja Shad said that he is very grateful to the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who has made Karachi the cradle of creative and literary activities. He also recited poems from his book.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

1 minute ago
 Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

1 minute ago
 Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Secu ..

Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Security Proposals - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machi ..

Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machinery

1 minute ago
 DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other ..

DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other parts of city

1 minute ago
 IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.