Shujaabad Mourns As Seven Martyred Labourers Laid To Rest
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Seven labourers of Shujaabad, who were tragically killed in the Panjgur incident, were laid to rest amidst tearful farewells here on Sunday night.
Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu and thousands of citizens joined their last rituals. The funeral prayer of five labourers was performed at Basti Chadhar and that of two in Shujaabad.
Among the deceased were a father and a son, also a sole brother of five sisters. Similarly, two of the victims were set to be married in two months. The delayed arrival of the bodies led to a protest, with the families and locals blocking the M5 Motorway.
However, they dispersed peacefully after assurances from the police.
All the victims were relatives.
Among the deceased were Fayyaz and his son Salman. Salman was the only brother of five sisters, one of whom is hearing-impaired. Tragically, two of the young labourers had weddings scheduled in two months. They had travelled for work to cover their wedding expenses and build their homes.
Ramazan, one of the victims, has left behind three young sons, aged 3, 7, and 10. His mother is visually impaired, and he was the sole breadwinner for his family. Earlier, when the bodies finally arrived, a wave of grief swept through the area.
