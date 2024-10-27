Shujaat decides to revive PML-Q politically

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PM-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to revive the party politically.

He appointed Dr. Muhammad Amjad as party chief organiser and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

In a statement issued here, the PML-Q president directed Dr.

Amjad to reconstitute the party by persuading disgruntled members, re-activating the wings and restructuring the party abroad.

Shujaat further instructed that communication would be made with political parties for political stability, stressing the need for strong connection among political parties. He stressed that political dialogue was the path towards resolution of national issues. He urged political parties to play their role for political stability in country.