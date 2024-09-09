Shujaat, Ejaz Condole With Governor Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former Federal Minister Ejaz ul Haq on Monday met with Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider Khan and expressed their condolences on sad demise of his mother in law
They offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.
Governor Punjab extended his gratitude to both the visiting dignitaries for their arrival.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the asset of Pakistan and the political vision of Ch. Shujaat was very important in the country's politics.
He stressed the collective efforts for the process and prosperity of the country.
The overall political situation of the country and other matters were also discussed in the meeting.
