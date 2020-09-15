UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shujaat For Establishing Special Courts To Decide Heinous Crime Cases Within A Week

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

Shujaat for establishing special courts to decide heinous crime cases within a week

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Tuesday for the establishment of special courts for disposal of heinous crime cases within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Tuesday for the establishment of special courts for disposal of heinous crime cases within a week.

In a statement, he said PML-Q will fully support the government in speedy punishment of child abusers, rapists and persons involved in heinous crimes.

He said that the government should request the High Court to set up special courts with the mandate to decide grave nature cases in a period of one week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

29 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

44 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

59 minutes ago

Framework being evolved to bring private sector in ..

54 seconds ago

Borrell's Tongue-Slip May Show Proficiency in Bela ..

55 seconds ago

EU Stands in Solidarity With Greece Amid Athens-An ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.