Shujaat for establishing special courts to decide heinous crime cases within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Tuesday for the establishment of special courts for disposal of heinous crime cases within a week.

In a statement, he said PML-Q will fully support the government in speedy punishment of child abusers, rapists and persons involved in heinous crimes.

He said that the government should request the High Court to set up special courts with the mandate to decide grave nature cases in a period of one week.