Shujaat Hussain meets Ijaz ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League, Q, Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday met with Muslim League Zia President, Ijaz-ul-Haq.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mustafa Malik, Munteha Ashraf also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country was discussed, while the process of government formation and future political strategy was also reviewed.