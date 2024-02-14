Shujaat Hussain Meets Ijaz Ul Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Pakistan Muslim League, Q, Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday met with Muslim League Zia President, Ijaz-ul-Haq
Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mustafa Malik, Munteha Ashraf also attended the meeting.
Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mustafa Malik, Munteha Ashraf also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the overall situation of the country was discussed, while the process of government formation and future political strategy was also reviewed.
