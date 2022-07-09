Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q Chief says the ideological differences could take place but there are no differences with Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and others in the party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday rejected the reports of differences within the party ranks, and especially with Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

Shujaat said that ideological differences, however, could take place but such differences of division did not take place.

“Did Chaudhary Pervez Elahi speak against me or did I say anything about him?,” said the PML-Q top leader.

He regretted that there was an unfortunate trend being witnessed in the country’s politics which saw audios being leaked to media on daily basis. “What image we are giving to the international world about our politics,” the PML-Q chief said.

The reports earlier had suggested that PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had summoned the party in a bid to mend the fences among the family.

The reports had said that at least five meetings were held to end differences among the family after Parvez Elahi announced support for the PTI and Chaudhry Shujaat extended his backing to PML-N-led Federal government.

“During the meeting, Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat asked Salik Hussain to leave the coalition government so that the party remains intact and pursue the same line,” they said, adding that during the first three meetings, Salik Hussain sought time to leave the government.

In two later meetings, they said that Salik suggested that both the groups should go ahead with separate narratives. “You continue to support Imran Khan while we will support Shehbaz Sharif,” the sons of Shujaat suggested however, Moonis Elahi and Parvez Elahi rejected the idea.