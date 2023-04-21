Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q chief has stressed the need for political forces to come together for the greater good of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), has called for a single election day throughout the country, warning that the nation cannot bear the burden of divisions within institutions. Speaking at a consultative meeting of the PML-Q in Lahore, Chaudhry Shujaat stressed the need for political forces to come together for the greater good of the country. To promote reconciliation, he has formed a four-member committee that includes Chaudhry Sarwar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik, and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

The PML-Q was formed in 2002 by a group of politicians who had defected from other parties. Chaudhry Shujaat has been the head of the party since its inception. With Pakistan facing economic instability, political unrest, and security threats, Chaudhry Shujaat's call for unity is seen as a positive step towards addressing these challenges.

The four-member committee formed by Chaudhry Shujaat is tasked with promoting reconciliation and bringing political forces together.

Chaudhry Sarwar, a former Governor of Punjab, is a prominent political figure in the province. Tariq Bashir Cheema is a member of the National Assembly, Chaudhry Salik is a former Senator, and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain is the son of Chaudhry Shujaat and a member of the Punjab Assembly.

The consultative meeting of the PML-Q focused on the distribution of party tickets for the upcoming elections, with the party expected to contest the elections in alliance with other political parties. The distribution of tickets is seen as a critical step in this regard.

Chaudhry Shujaat's call for a single election day throughout the country is significant. In the past, Pakistan has held elections in a phased manner, with different provinces and regions going to the polls on different days. This has been criticized for creating confusion and giving an advantage to certain political parties. A single election day would ensure a level playing field for all political parties and help prevent any potential political crisis.