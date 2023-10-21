Open Menu

Shujaat Welcomes Nawaz Sharif's Return To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

The PML-Q chief underlines the significance of Nawaz Sharif's role in devising a robust strategy to revive the economy and combat inflation, saying that the people of Pakistan hold high expectations for him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q), extended a warm welcome to the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In these critical times, he emphasized the importance of national unity and reconciliation, as reported on Saturday.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain underlined the significance of Nawaz Sharif's role in devising a robust strategy to revive the economy and combat inflation, stating that the people of Pakistan hold high expectations for him.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain urged political leaders to set aside their differences and concentrate on addressing the issues faced by the nation. He stressed that the top priority should be dedicated to serving the people.

Shujaat emphasized that the present circumstances call for collaborative efforts to strengthen the economy, ensure the welfare of the populace, and safeguard national interests, rather than engaging in vindictive politics.

In a noteworthy development, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday after spending four years in self-imposed exile in London.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight. Following his arrival at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport's VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, where he completed necessary legal procedures and biometric formalities.

At Islamabad International Airport, the PML-N supremo spent over an hour signing documents and consulting with his legal team.

