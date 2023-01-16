UrduPoint.com

Shujaat, Zardari Discuss Formation Of Punjab's Interim Setup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

The PML-Q Chief has called on the PPP Co-chairman and discussed prevailing political situation.

LAHORE: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and PPP Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari discussed formation of a caretaker setup in Punjab.

Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the province.

The meeting took place a day after the Punjab Assembly was dissolved.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Sunday, called on former president Asif Ali Zardari, to discuss the formation of a caretaker setup in Punjab.

Shujaat congratulated Zardari on Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) victory in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

Federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present there in the meeting.

On Sunday, PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi, after consulting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, announced three Names for a caretaker CM Punjab.

Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa were the three names proposed for Punjab's interim CM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in Lahore and he also called a meeting to hold deliberations over the proposed names for Punjab's interim CM.

