Shujabad’s citizens struggle with transport crisis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Shujabad tehsil, with a population of about eight lakh, faces a severe transport crisis as thousands

of citizens, including students, traders, laborers, and patients, travel to Multan every day but there

are only three buses available on Multan route.

These buses remain crowded, leaving many passengers standing or unable to board. Sajid Abbas,

a textile mill laborer from Shujabad, shared his daily struggle. "The buses are always packed. We

need more buses, but our demands are ignored."

The lack of sufficient transport affects not just workers but also students. Ifra Kashif, a student at

Women University, expressed her frustration. "It’s a constant struggle to even get into the bus.

Many times, I fail to board."

The government employees are also suffering from this issue. Nisar Hussain Qureshi, who works

in Multan, tells difficulty he has been facing while commuting. "We travel daily, but the available

buses are far from enough."

Many commuters, like Nisar and Ifra, have raised their voices. They are calling on the authorities,

including MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani, to address the problem.

"The administration must run more buses

to ease the pressure," said a trader Malik Aasim.

The local administration has yet to respond to these demands. Official sources, however, have

hinted at the arrival of electric buses in the near future. Though, the news brings some hope, but

it doesn’t address the problem immediately.

For Shujabad citizens, the demand for more buses is not new. "The issue has been existing for

years, which now getting worse," said Sajid Abbas.

Shujabad is a rapidly growing tehsil, with increasing needs for infrastructure and transport.

The current transport system is failing to keep up. This not only affects daily commuters but

also causes delays and discomfort for patients traveling to Multan for medical care.

The current fleet of Veda buses is insufficient, and the citizens of Shujabad are demanding

urgent action to ply more buses for comfortable journeys.

Electric buses may be part of the solution, but the people need immediate relief. "We’ve

waited long enough, and now the government must take practical steps in this regard",

said Ifra Kashif.