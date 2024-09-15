Shujabad’s Citizens Struggle With Transport Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Shujabad tehsil, with a population of about eight lakh, faces a severe transport crisis as thousands
of citizens, including students, traders, laborers, and patients, travel to Multan every day but there
are only three buses available on Multan route.
These buses remain crowded, leaving many passengers standing or unable to board. Sajid Abbas,
a textile mill laborer from Shujabad, shared his daily struggle. "The buses are always packed. We
need more buses, but our demands are ignored."
The lack of sufficient transport affects not just workers but also students. Ifra Kashif, a student at
Women University, expressed her frustration. "It’s a constant struggle to even get into the bus.
Many times, I fail to board."
The government employees are also suffering from this issue. Nisar Hussain Qureshi, who works
in Multan, tells difficulty he has been facing while commuting. "We travel daily, but the available
buses are far from enough."
Many commuters, like Nisar and Ifra, have raised their voices. They are calling on the authorities,
including MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani, to address the problem.
"The administration must run more buses
to ease the pressure," said a trader Malik Aasim.
The local administration has yet to respond to these demands. Official sources, however, have
hinted at the arrival of electric buses in the near future. Though, the news brings some hope, but
it doesn’t address the problem immediately.
For Shujabad citizens, the demand for more buses is not new. "The issue has been existing for
years, which now getting worse," said Sajid Abbas.
Shujabad is a rapidly growing tehsil, with increasing needs for infrastructure and transport.
The current transport system is failing to keep up. This not only affects daily commuters but
also causes delays and discomfort for patients traveling to Multan for medical care.
The current fleet of Veda buses is insufficient, and the citizens of Shujabad are demanding
urgent action to ply more buses for comfortable journeys.
Electric buses may be part of the solution, but the people need immediate relief. "We’ve
waited long enough, and now the government must take practical steps in this regard",
said Ifra Kashif.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate Change disrupts cloth sale2 minutes ago
-
Media advisor Ombudsman out to mobilize overseas ‘Burewalians’12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office provides relief to citizens32 minutes ago
-
Country' mosques, markets shine bright ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injured 441 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court52 minutes ago
-
'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader calls for unity on 'Democracy Day'2 hours ago
-
Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister2 hours ago
-
Speeding car driver leaves woman dead in Gulberg, flees from scene2 hours ago
-
BJP systematically working to dis empower Muslims, erode their identity in IIOJK: report3 hours ago
-
Sindh University extends registration deadline for convocation 202412 hours ago