UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shujat Hussain For Transforming The Country Into Quaid's Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Quaid's Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi Tuesday extended felicitations on the Quaid-i-Azam Day, Christmas and urged the nation to pledge transforming the country in to Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi Tuesday extended felicitations on the Quaid-i-Azam Day, Christmas and urged the nation to pledge transforming the country in to Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan.

In their message of Quaid -i-Azam birth anniversary and Christmas Day, they urged every Pakistani to demonstrate same spirit and practice which was come to the fore during the Pakistan Movement to make it an Islamic welfare centre and an ideal centre of progress and prosperity.

They also extended special felicitation on the Christmas Day to the Christian brethren and said that their party will continue fully safeguarding the rights of the Christians and followers of other religions according to the principles of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam, said a press release.

In their messages of felicitations, they said that the motherland is confronted with dangers from all sides today, in these circumstances it is the duty of every Pakistani to give priority to Pakistan's security and national solidarity. We should not forget that this country was achieved through great sacrifices of lives, property and honour by the mothers, sisters, daughters, youths and elders alone is the guarantor of security, respect and prestige of all of us, they said.

We will have to differentiate between those loving Pakistan and harming it, will have to pledge to not to spare every sacrifice for completion of the dream of the Quaid-i-Azam and safeguarding and defending ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan, they added.

Emphasizing on inter-faith harmony, they said that the role of the Christian brethren is very important in the security of Pakistan as well as its progress and on Christmas also special prayers are offered for security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

They said that the special measures for the welfare and well-being of the Christians and followers of other religions are also included in the agenda of Pakistan Muslim League and it will continue its efforts for its implementation. During tenure of government of Ch Parvez Elahi in Punjab, historical measures like return of missionary institutions, right for double vote, double quota for jobs and provision of record development funds were taken, they told.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Christmas Moonis Elahi Vote Progress Same Muslim Christian All From Government Jobs Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

8 seconds ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

14 seconds ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

2 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

2 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Test-Fire 6 ICBMs in 2020 - Strategic Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.