(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi Tuesday extended felicitations on the Quaid-i-Azam Day, Christmas and urged the nation to pledge transforming the country in to Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan

In their message of Quaid -i-Azam birth anniversary and Christmas Day, they urged every Pakistani to demonstrate same spirit and practice which was come to the fore during the Pakistan Movement to make it an Islamic welfare centre and an ideal centre of progress and prosperity.

They also extended special felicitation on the Christmas Day to the Christian brethren and said that their party will continue fully safeguarding the rights of the Christians and followers of other religions according to the principles of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam, said a press release.

In their messages of felicitations, they said that the motherland is confronted with dangers from all sides today, in these circumstances it is the duty of every Pakistani to give priority to Pakistan's security and national solidarity. We should not forget that this country was achieved through great sacrifices of lives, property and honour by the mothers, sisters, daughters, youths and elders alone is the guarantor of security, respect and prestige of all of us, they said.

We will have to differentiate between those loving Pakistan and harming it, will have to pledge to not to spare every sacrifice for completion of the dream of the Quaid-i-Azam and safeguarding and defending ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan, they added.

Emphasizing on inter-faith harmony, they said that the role of the Christian brethren is very important in the security of Pakistan as well as its progress and on Christmas also special prayers are offered for security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

They said that the special measures for the welfare and well-being of the Christians and followers of other religions are also included in the agenda of Pakistan Muslim League and it will continue its efforts for its implementation. During tenure of government of Ch Parvez Elahi in Punjab, historical measures like return of missionary institutions, right for double vote, double quota for jobs and provision of record development funds were taken, they told.