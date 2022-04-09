UrduPoint.com

Shun Political Allegations, Move Ahead For Betterment Of Pakistan: Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Shun political allegations, move ahead for betterment of Pakistan: Zardari

Former President and Co Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said he did not believe in politics of blame game and allegations but believes of working together for betterment of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Former President and Co Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said he did not believe in politics of blame game and allegations but believes of working together for betterment of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the country's market witnessed 700 per cent increase besides strengthening of rupees against Dollar after the Apex Court decision.

He said political university was only with PPPP and many students of it were sitting with us.

Asif Zardari said that the Speaker should not waste time and hold voting on no confidence motion against the prime minister.

Calling upon the Speaker, he said he did not want to go to the Apex Court against you so it was better to follow the court directives.

He said country's exports have increased after 100 per cent devaluation of Currency.

