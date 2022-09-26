UrduPoint.com

Shun Politics Over Transgender Act, Says Tarar

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Shun politics over Transgender Act, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday urged political parties, individuals and others to shun politics over Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 as it was a very sensitive issue.

Responding to Point of Orders raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and others in Senate, he said the transgender people were also human beings and the Act was aimed at protecting their rights, including inheritance, education, employment, health, and purchasing a property.

He asked the political parties to propose their amendments in the Standing Committee to refine it before finally passing in Senate.

It was a misleading interpretation that intersex marriages have been allowed through this bill, he said.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had directed the government to provide facilities to transgender.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Education 2018 Government Employment

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

21 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

45 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

55 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.