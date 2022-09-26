Shun politics over Transgender Act, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday urged political parties, individuals and others to shun politics over Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 as it was a very sensitive issue.

Responding to Point of Orders raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and others in Senate, he said the transgender people were also human beings and the Act was aimed at protecting their rights, including inheritance, education, employment, health, and purchasing a property.

He asked the political parties to propose their amendments in the Standing Committee to refine it before finally passing in Senate.

It was a misleading interpretation that intersex marriages have been allowed through this bill, he said.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had directed the government to provide facilities to transgender.