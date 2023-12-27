Shunt reactor installed on 500-kV Guddu-RY Khan transmission line

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Teams of National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) have installed a shunt reactor on 500-kV Guddu-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line to enhance power system stability.

The shunt reactor was installed on Bay-2 of Guddu - RYK transmission line and after all testing, the shunt reactor was energised successfully.

According to a spokesman for the company, the NTDC is vigorously working on stability of the power transmission system, especially in the south region. The newly installed shunt reactor would help control power system voltage more efficiently and enhance overall power system stability of the NTDC network.

Energization of the shunt reactor will not only improve the voltage profile of the system in the region but will also enhance the operational performance of the system. It will also help improvement in the voltage profile of 500-kV Guddu-Rahim Yar Khan, 500-kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission lines and the power evacuated from 747-MW Guddu power station.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has appreciated the efforts of Project Delivery (South) teams on completion of the project.