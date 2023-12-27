Open Menu

Shunt Reactor Installed On 500-kV Guddu-RY Khan Transmission Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Shunt reactor installed on 500-kV Guddu-RY Khan transmission line

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Teams of National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) have installed a shunt reactor on 500-kV Guddu-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line to enhance power system stability.

The shunt reactor was installed on Bay-2 of Guddu - RYK transmission line and after all testing, the shunt reactor was energised successfully.

According to a spokesman for the company, the NTDC is vigorously working on stability of the power transmission system, especially in the south region. The newly installed shunt reactor would help control power system voltage more efficiently and enhance overall power system stability of the NTDC network.

Energization of the shunt reactor will not only improve the voltage profile of the system in the region but will also enhance the operational performance of the system. It will also help improvement in the voltage profile of 500-kV Guddu-Rahim Yar Khan, 500-kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission lines and the power evacuated from 747-MW Guddu power station.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has appreciated the efforts of Project Delivery (South) teams on completion of the project.

Related Topics

Company All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

54 minutes ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

3 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

17 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

17 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

17 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

17 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan