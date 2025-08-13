Open Menu

Shura Hamdard Discusses Ways To Solve Urban Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Shura Hamdard discusses ways to solve urban problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The monthly meeting of Shura Hamdard Foundation held here on Wednesday urged authorities to stop encroachment and work under a planning to address issues confronted by people living in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Project Director Urban Policy Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Salim and members of the Shura including Ghazala Yousaf, Malik Liawat, Abdul Hakeem Kundi, Professor Hamid Mehmud, Shahid Azam, Dr. Iqbal Khalil, Wajhee-ud-Din, Sadiq-ur-Rehman and Ameer Nawaz.

The participants said that involvement of related institutions and human resources are vital to address urban problems. They said that twenty-year master plan of the city and various projects were not completed due to different departmental problems.

Speakers suggested ban on illegal housing societies, proper sanitation plan and public awareness to solve urban problems.

They also suggested creating awareness among people about these problems so that infrastructure of the provincial metropolis should be improved.

Recent Stories

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

24 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

53 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

53 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

54 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

2 hours ago
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 hours ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan