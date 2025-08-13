Shura Hamdard discusses ways to solve urban problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The monthly meeting of Shura Hamdard Foundation held here on Wednesday urged authorities to stop encroachment and work under a planning to address issues confronted by people living in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Project Director Urban Policy Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Salim and members of the Shura including Ghazala Yousaf, Malik Liawat, Abdul Hakeem Kundi, Professor Hamid Mehmud, Shahid Azam, Dr. Iqbal Khalil, Wajhee-ud-Din, Sadiq-ur-Rehman and Ameer Nawaz.

The participants said that involvement of related institutions and human resources are vital to address urban problems. They said that twenty-year master plan of the city and various projects were not completed due to different departmental problems.

Speakers suggested ban on illegal housing societies, proper sanitation plan and public awareness to solve urban problems.

They also suggested creating awareness among people about these problems so that infrastructure of the provincial metropolis should be improved.