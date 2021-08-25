Shura Hamdard organizes condolence reference on Mohammad Aslam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Shura Hamdard Peshawar organized a condolence reference with Professor Dr Fakharul islam in the chair, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The participants of the reference expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mohammad Aslam Khan and termed his death an irreparable loss for Shura Hamdard.

Addressing the participants of the reference, Professor Dr Fakharul Islam said that the deceased Aslam Khan was very honest person attached with Shura for 54 years. While appreciating the services of Aslam Khan, he said that the deceased has rendered great efforts and enlightened the name of Hamdard.

President Hamdard Foundation Karachi, Sadia Rashid also addressed the participants via video link and lauded the services of the deceased Aslam Khan.

The participants of the reference offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.

Prominent amongst those attended the reference were included Syed Mushtaq Hussain Bukhari, Prof. Roshan Khattak, Malik Liaqat Ali Tabassum, Qari Shahidul Azam Alazhari, Prof Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, Hakim Abdul Waheed, Prof Ghazala Yusuf, Kanwal Aftab Khattak and the son of Aslam Khan Asif Iqbal besides others.