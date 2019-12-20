Shut the police stations and courts if system cannot run: Accountability Court (AC)

Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Scandal case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas till January 03

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Scandal case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas till January 03.At the inception of hearing of the case Judge Chaudhry Amir Khan of AC expressed annoyance over non presentation of the accused persons before the court from Judicial custody remarking 7 days have passed but the accused are not being presented from jails.

Is the government so incompetent that it cannot arrange presentation of the accused in the court.NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah Awan said law and order situation is not good.The learned judge inquired have the lawyers asked for presenting the accused from judicial custody.

Why the apology is not tendered.Advocate Suleman said routine proceedings is going on in the high court. No restriction has been imposed from lawyers side.Judge Chaudhry Amir Khan while expressing displeasure remarked if you cannot present the accused then sit in your homes with wearing bangles.

No war is going on in the country that the accused can not be presented. What can be a bigger illegal act than this. Shut down the police stations and courts if system can not run.The court while issuing show cause notice to DIG and Superintendent jail sought reply besides adjourning the hearing of the case till January 03.