UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shut The Police Stations And Courts If System Cannot Run: Accountability Court (AC)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

Shut the police stations and courts if system cannot run: Accountability Court (AC)

Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Scandal case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas till January 03

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Scandal case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas till January 03.At the inception of hearing of the case Judge Chaudhry Amir Khan of AC expressed annoyance over non presentation of the accused persons before the court from Judicial custody remarking 7 days have passed but the accused are not being presented from jails.

Is the government so incompetent that it cannot arrange presentation of the accused in the court.NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah Awan said law and order situation is not good.The learned judge inquired have the lawyers asked for presenting the accused from judicial custody.

Why the apology is not tendered.Advocate Suleman said routine proceedings is going on in the high court. No restriction has been imposed from lawyers side.Judge Chaudhry Amir Khan while expressing displeasure remarked if you cannot present the accused then sit in your homes with wearing bangles.

No war is going on in the country that the accused can not be presented. What can be a bigger illegal act than this. Shut down the police stations and courts if system can not run.The court while issuing show cause notice to DIG and Superintendent jail sought reply besides adjourning the hearing of the case till January 03.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Scandal Law And Order Jail Lawyers January From Government Court

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (69%) Pakistanis claim they watch th ..

25 seconds ago

Blast destroys shop in Darra Adam Khel

3 minutes ago

Cameroonian invents unique multipurpose fridge

3 minutes ago

Two died, 12 injured as coach fell into ravine

3 minutes ago

Protests against Modi govt over CAA: Three people ..

28 minutes ago

Coach plunges into ravine leaving 2 dead

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.