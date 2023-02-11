ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A complete shutdown being observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to observe the 39th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, said a press release received here.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 11 in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison.

APHC leaders, paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt, maintained that the martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle against the Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.