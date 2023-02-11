UrduPoint.com

Shutdown Being Observed On Maqbool Butt's Martyrdom Day In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Shutdown being observed on Maqbool Butt's martyrdom day in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A complete shutdown being observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to observe the 39th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, said a press release received here.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 11 in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison.

APHC leaders, paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt, maintained that the martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle against the Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi February All

Recent Stories

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

2 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

11 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.