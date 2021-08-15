UrduPoint.com

Shutdown, Civil Curfew On India's Independence Day In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Shutdown, Civil curfew on India's independence day in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day to register protest against India's continued illegal occupation of their homeland and Modi-led fascist Indian government's illegal actions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is being marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in IIOJK call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The shutdown in IIOJK is part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat – 10-Day Resistance – being observed on the call of the APHC from August 05 to August 15. The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw world's attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the entire IIOJK, particularly Srinagar, is giving a look of a military garrison and a big concentration camp as the occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations.

All roads leading to a cricket stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar, the main venue of official function, have been blocked with barricades and concertina wire. Indian forces' personnel are using drones to keep a watch on the movement of the people.

The occupation authorities ordered all government employees to attend the Indian Independence Day functions.

Related Topics

India Cricket Protest World Police Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar Independence August Media All From Government

Recent Stories

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

39 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.