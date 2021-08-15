(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day to register protest against India's continued illegal occupation of their homeland and Modi-led fascist Indian government's illegal actions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is being marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in IIOJK call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The shutdown in IIOJK is part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat – 10-Day Resistance – being observed on the call of the APHC from August 05 to August 15. The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw world's attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the entire IIOJK, particularly Srinagar, is giving a look of a military garrison and a big concentration camp as the occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations.

All roads leading to a cricket stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar, the main venue of official function, have been blocked with barricades and concertina wire. Indian forces' personnel are using drones to keep a watch on the movement of the people.

The occupation authorities ordered all government employees to attend the Indian Independence Day functions.