Shutdown continues in IIOJK against civilian killings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown was being observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the second day on Friday, against incidents of civilian killings by Indian troops in staged encounters.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike was given by the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt from New Delhi's Tihar Jail. Shops and business establishments were closed and the vehicular movement on the roads was very thin.

Indian authorities continued to enforce strict restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley. internet service was also suspended in almost all parts of Srinagar and Pulwama districts immediately after the killing of three youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar.

However, hundreds of people flouting restrictions came out of their houses and offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth identified as Mehran Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and Arafat in Nawa Kadal and other areas of Srinagar.

After the funeral prayers, the mourners staged pro-freedom and anti-India protests.

Indian police used brute force against the protesters, injuring several of them.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses as well as locals refuted the police claim and said the youth were dragged out of a car by Indian troops in Rambagh area of Srinagar, and killed on road in full view of the public. The videos of the scene also confirmed that the youth were pushed out of the car and shot dead.

An eyewitness added that one of the three youth tried to run into a nearby alley, but the troops went after him and brought him back and killed him on the road.

APHC Chairman Massarat Aalam Butt and other Hurriyat leaders, organizations and human rights activists in their statements while strongly condemning the fake encounter killing demanded a probe by the International Court of Justice.

They asked India not to forget the reality that the freedom movements could not be suppressed through such brutal tactics.

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also punctured the police claim and said that the firing was one sided and that police version was far from the ground realities.