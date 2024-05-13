Shutdown Ends With AJK Govt Accepting Demands Of Protestors
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A three-day shutdown across the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Monday evening came to an end with the AJK government accepting the two major demands of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) of reducing power tariff and flour prices.
The notifications to the effect were issued following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for releasing Rs 23 billion to the AJK government to meet the expenditure on that count.
According to a notification issued by the AJK Electricity Department, the power tariff for domestic consumers had been fixed at Rs 3 per unit up to 100 units, R 5 per unit for 101 to 300 units and Rs 6 for more than 300 units, and for commercial consumers Rs 10 for 1-300 units and Rs 15 for above 300 units.
Likewise, the food Department, in a separate notification, fixed the price of Rs 1,000 for 20 kg and Rs 2,000 for 40 kg wheat flour bags, which would be provided to the people through authorized dealers.
AAC member Faisal Jamil Kashmiri hailed the AJK prime minister for accepting the demands of the people. The AAC had inked an agreement with the government to the effect after which the notifications were issued, he added.
Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at Chatter Chowk of Rawalakot to welcome the caravan of protestors marching towards the capital city of Muzaffarabad.
The ACC members told APP that the notifications would be shown to the people in the gathering as soon as the leaders reached there and after which the protesters would peacefully disperse.
Political and civil society leaders lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking a quick action and resolving the issue amicably.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir said he was grateful to PM Shehbaz for taking cognizance of the situation when he drew his attention towards the matter a day earlier.
Qadir congratulated the AJK people on the acceptance of their just demands and said that the Government of Pakistan had once again proved that how much the people of the region were loved by it.
He said that the AJK was a sensitive region and that was why Prime Minister Shehbaz had taken a prompt action.
