Shutdown in Baramulla town against killing of youth by troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir complete shutdown was observed on Thursday (today), in Baramulla town in northern Kashmir to mourn the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service , the troops martyred the youth, Adnan Channa during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of Sopore town, yesterday.

Adnan was a resident of Arampora area of Baramulla town.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Baramulla town while a thin movement of private vehicles is being witnessed on the roads. Scores of people are visiting the residence of the martyred youth to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The occupation authorities have ordered closure of Degree Colleges in Baramulla town to prevent students' protests against the killing of the youth.