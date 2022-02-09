UrduPoint.com

Shutdown In IIOJK On Afzal Guru's Martyrdom Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Wednesday, to mark the 9th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri son of the soil, Muhammad Afzal Guru

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Wednesday, to mark the 9th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri son of the soil, Muhammad Afzal Guru.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

All shops and business establishments are close while movement of traffic is thin. The shutdown is aimed at pressing the demand for the return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and renowned Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, from New Delhi's Tihar Jail to occupied Kashmir to accord them a decent burial.

Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF have also called for shutdown in the territory on Friday (11 Feb) on the martyrdom anniversary of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

India had sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to gallows in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 09, 2013 and hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on February 11 in 1984 for their leading role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

The occupation authorities continue to keep the Kashmir Valley under military and police siege since 5 August 2019 and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength, today, to prevent people from holding protest demonstrations against the hanging of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt and continued Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Protest Police Business Hurriyat Conference Jail Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Traffic Jammu New Delhi Same February August 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Memb ..

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

48 seconds ago
 Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on ..

Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on Indivisibility of Security

50 seconds ago
 US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack ..

US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Ordered for Medical Treatment ..

51 seconds ago
 Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Like ..

Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Likely to Be Small - Expert

53 seconds ago
 PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of per ..

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

3 minutes ago
 Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losi ..

Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losing finals, says Klopp

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>