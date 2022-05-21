UrduPoint.com

Shutdown In IIOJK On Anniversaries Of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Shutdown in IIOJK on anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Saturday to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and the victims of Hawal massacre.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal massacre.

It was also aimed at registering protest against the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in hell-like jails of IIOJK and India and to pay homage to them for their dedication and commitment to the ongoing freedom movement.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in different parts of Srinagar and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from taking out anti-India rallies and visiting the Martyrs' Graveyard at Eidgah in the city.

The APHC had asked the people to hold anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and visit the Martyrs' Graveyard to offer fateha for all martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement.

