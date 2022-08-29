Shutdown in Jammu on call of legal fraternity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Shutdown was observed in Jammu region on the call of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, on Monday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the strike was given by the Bar Association Jammu in protest against non-serious attitude of the Modi government towards the miseries of the common people as well as the problems faced by the legal fraternity.

The strike was supported by some political parties and organizations.

Markets were mostly closed while transport was thin on the roads.

"We have support of almost all the traders' organizations as well as Chamber of Commerce and Industry," President of the Bar Association M.K Bhardwaj said.