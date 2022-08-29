UrduPoint.com

Shutdown In Jammu On Call Of Legal Fraternity

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Shutdown in Jammu on call of legal fraternity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Shutdown was observed in Jammu region on the call of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, on Monday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the strike was given by the Bar Association Jammu in protest against non-serious attitude of the Modi government towards the miseries of the common people as well as the problems faced by the legal fraternity.

The strike was supported by some political parties and organizations.

Markets were mostly closed while transport was thin on the roads.

"We have support of almost all the traders' organizations as well as Chamber of Commerce and Industry," President of the Bar Association M.K Bhardwaj said.

Related Topics

India Protest Jammu Chamber Commerce Media All Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

17 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

17 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.