Shutdown in Srinagar on Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir complete shutdown is being observed in Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas in Srinagar on Thursday, on the completion of 31 years to the horrible Gaw Kadal massacre.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat organizations.

All shops and other business establishments are closed in Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Kani Kadal, Chhota Bazaar, Eidgah, Dargah, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud and other areas of the city.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar and other areas to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the massacre. Indian troops have erected barricades at all entry points of main roads to disallow vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Indian troops had killed more than 50 innocent people in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990 by opening indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops on the previous night.