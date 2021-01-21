UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shutdown In Srinagar On Gaw Kadal Massacre Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Shutdown in Srinagar on Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir complete shutdown is being observed in Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas in Srinagar on Thursday, on the completion of 31 years to the horrible Gaw Kadal massacre.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat organizations.

All shops and other business establishments are closed in Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Kani Kadal, Chhota Bazaar, Eidgah, Dargah, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud and other areas of the city.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar and other areas to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the massacre. Indian troops have erected barricades at all entry points of main roads to disallow vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Indian troops had killed more than 50 innocent people in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990 by opening indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops on the previous night.

Related Topics

India Fire Police Business Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Bagh Women Media All From Basant

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.