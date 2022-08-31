UrduPoint.com

Shutdown, March In IIOJK To Pay Tributes To Syed Ali Gilani On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Shutdown, march in IIOJK to pay tributes to Syed Ali Gilani on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Complete shutdown will be observed and a massive march will be conducted towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to pay tributes to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, last year, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations. The APHC has urged the Imams and Ulemas to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for Syed Ali Gilani.

It called upon the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world to hold protest demonstrations to draw attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The APHC leadership paying homage to the veteran leader has said that Syed Ali Gilani was an epitome of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

It said that Syed Ali Gilani would be remembered forever in the history of Kashmir as a hero who championed the Kashmiris' legitimate cause with utmost courage and fearlessness. The leadership maintained that the mission of Syed Ali Gilani will be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Related Topics

India Protest World Police Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar March September Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st August 2022

2 hours ago
 Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

11 hours ago
 White House Says US Committed to One China Policy ..

White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversa ..

11 hours ago
 White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.