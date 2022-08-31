Shutdown, march in IIOJK to pay tributes to Syed Ali Gilani on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Complete shutdown will be observed and a massive march will be conducted towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to pay tributes to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, last year, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations. The APHC has urged the Imams and Ulemas to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for Syed Ali Gilani.

It called upon the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world to hold protest demonstrations to draw attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The APHC leadership paying homage to the veteran leader has said that Syed Ali Gilani was an epitome of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

It said that Syed Ali Gilani would be remembered forever in the history of Kashmir as a hero who championed the Kashmiris' legitimate cause with utmost courage and fearlessness. The leadership maintained that the mission of Syed Ali Gilani will be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.