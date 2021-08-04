Shutdown, march to mark black day in IIOJK on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown will be observed and a march will be conducted towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on Thursday, to register protest against Narendra Modi government's illegal actions of August 05, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi regime in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law revoked the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the observance of the Black Day, shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance Calendar.

The APHC has called upon the IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout between 8:00pm to 8:30pm and conduct a march towards Lal Chowk, on Thursday.

It has also asked the people to display black flags while special prayers will be offered in the evening on each day of the Ashra-e-Muzahamat.

The APHC has appealed the Kashmiris to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azeemat Shaikh Abdul Aziz and other martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary on August 11.

India's Independence Day on August 15 will be observed as Black Day. Black flags will be hoisted while protest rallies be organised against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.