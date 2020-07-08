UrduPoint.com
Shutdown Marks Burhan Wani's Martyrdom Anniversary In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Shutdown marks Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Wednesday (today), to mark the fourth martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, and his two associates.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Burhan Wani along with his associates, Sartaj Ahmad and Parvez Ahmad was extra-judicially killed by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on this day in 2016.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweets paid rich tributes to Burhan Wani and the martyrs of July 13, 1931. He asked the people to visit the families of the martyrs in their respective localities and express solidarity with them.

He also urged people to observe complete strike on July 13 and pay homage to the martyrs by holding prayer meetings at martyrs' graveyards across occupied Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference is observing Youm–e-Istiqlal, today, to reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve that they would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops in strength across the occupied territory to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations, today.

The authorities have also suspended 2G internet service in Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam and Sopore areas while high-speed 4g connectivity remains suspended in the entire occupied Kashmir since 5th August, last year, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

