Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Channan Pura, Barana and Thathi Bala Raja feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Chenab Steel, Misaqul Maal, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Nishatabad Mill-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Raza Town-1, Hamdard-1, Jhumra Road, Malik Pur Road, Lyallpur Galleria and Grand Atrium feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 1 pmon Monday (July 27).

