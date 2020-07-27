Shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Colony, Government General Hospital, Pepsi, Nisar Colony, Samanabad, Nawabanwala and Mujahid Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Chawla Enterprises feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Ahmad, Jamal, Saboana and Nimra feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspendedfrom 7 am to 11 a.

m. while Lathianwala, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Bismillah/Megna and ZA Corporation feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1 pm on Tuesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Satt Garha, Qudrat Abad, Bhera Express, old Bhalwal, Diowal, Bhalwal Industrial Estate, Noon Textile Mill, Bhera Noon, Lak, Bhalwal City, Kot Momin, Chanab Bazaar, Power Noon Sugar Mill, Lilyani, Khizar Abad, Sakhi Suleman and Canal feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. whereas MM Road, Alam Abad, Kotla Jam, Majoka and Sial feeders originating from 132-KV Bhakkar grid station will observe loadshedding from 9am to 2pm on July 28.