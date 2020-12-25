UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shutdown Observes In Sopore Against Killing Of Footballer By Troops

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Shutdown observes in Sopore against killing of footballer by troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Shutdown was observed in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday against killing of a famous footballer by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the footballer, Amir Siraj, along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the district, yesterday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Amir Siraj, who hailed from Sopore town, was an ace footballer and was missing since 24 July this year.

An eyewitness told media that markets in old town, Main Chowk, Bugoo and other areas remained shut against the killing.

Related Topics

India Sopore July Market Media From

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

5 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

6 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

13 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

45 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

51 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.