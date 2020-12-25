Shutdown observes in Sopore against killing of footballer by troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Shutdown was observed in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday against killing of a famous footballer by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the footballer, Amir Siraj, along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the district, yesterday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Amir Siraj, who hailed from Sopore town, was an ace footballer and was missing since 24 July this year.

An eyewitness told media that markets in old town, Main Chowk, Bugoo and other areas remained shut against the killing.