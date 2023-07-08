Open Menu

Shutdown On Burhan Wani's Martyrdom Anniversary Affects Normal Life In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Shutdown on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary affects normal life in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Normal life has been severely affected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to the shutdown on July 8 (Saturday) on the 7th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement. The strike call has been supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on this day in 2016.

Indian army and police warned the shopkeepers in Srinagar and other areas to keep their outlets open or otherwise face dire consequences.

However, despite threats, they kept their businesses closed to demonstrate their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement and pay tribute to the martyrs.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders in their statements said that Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs are the symbols of resistance against India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Kashmiri people will not allow the sacrifices of these martyrs to go waste and will accomplish their mission at all costs.

Pro-freedom organizations through the posters pasted in different areas of the Kashmir Valley have paid rich tributes to Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar July 2016 Media All

Recent Stories

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

23 minutes ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

1 hour ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

4 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

4 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan