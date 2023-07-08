(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Normal life has been severely affected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) due to the shutdown on July 8 (Saturday) on the 7th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement. The strike call has been supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on this day in 2016.

Indian army and police warned the shopkeepers in Srinagar and other areas to keep their outlets open or otherwise face dire consequences.

However, despite threats, they kept their businesses closed to demonstrate their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement and pay tribute to the martyrs.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders in their statements said that Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs are the symbols of resistance against India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Kashmiri people will not allow the sacrifices of these martyrs to go waste and will accomplish their mission at all costs.

Pro-freedom organizations through the posters pasted in different areas of the Kashmir Valley have paid rich tributes to Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs.