Shutdown Paralyses Normal Life In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Shutdown paralyses normal life in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Normal life was paralyzed due to complete shutdown on the occasion of the eighth martyrdom anniversary of martyred Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru on Tuesday.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic is off the road, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Thousands of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces were patrolling the deserted streets in the valley to prevent pro-freedom and anti-India protests.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

