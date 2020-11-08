FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for different dates of current month.

According to the schedule, 40 to 50 megawatt load shedding will be observed from different feeders of following grid stations including 132kv Narrwala Road grid station, 132 kv Agri University grid station,132kv Chiniot Road grid station and 132kv small industrial estate gridstation on November 10, 14, 16, 19, 24, 28 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.