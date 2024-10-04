Open Menu

Shutdown Schedule Releases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shutdown schedule releases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle office Sargodha has issued a shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ali Purr Feeder Jhawarian rural 132 KV S.

P and Rani Wah Nawaban feeders linked with 132-KV 132 KV S.P Noon grid station, FESCO Colony and Tangowali feeders attached with 132-KV Old grid station, University road and Bhagtanwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon for maintenance purposes.

